Rana Daggubati to be the face of WWE campaign in Tamil, Telugu

-
ALSO READ
Nepal's Constitutional Bench to hear petitions against House dissolution
All set for in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana in LA
Judge keeps 2008 Mumbai terror attack suspect Tahawwur Rana in US custody
SAT dismisses Rana Kapoor's appeal against Sebi's Rs 1-cr penalty order
26/11: Biden admin proposes US court to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India
-
Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who attained national fame after he played the villain in 'Baahubali', is the face of an upcoming WWE campaign in Tamil, Telugu, and English.
WWE, or World Wrestling Entertainment, headed by bodybuilder-wrestler-showman-TV mogul Vince McMahon, is the world's No. 1 purveyor of professional wrestling on television. It has been the nursery of international celebrity wrestlers such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena.
At a shoot recently at the Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad, Daggubati posed for the upcoming WWE campaign, which will be aired on Sony Ten 4. The actor, incidentally, was the face of the Sony Ten 4 channels when they were launched. The channel airs sports programmes, including pro wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA), in Tamil and Telugu.
On the sets of the campaign shoot, Daggubati was spotted donning a WWE championship title and interacting with a group of children. He also posed on a Harley Davidson and performed stunts with ropes. Pictures from the shoot have now gone viral.
Commenting on the campaign, the actor said, "I can say that it will strike a chord with our native viewers." A representative from Sony Sports added: "WWE is one of the most viewed properties on the sports channels in India and has a strong following in Tamil- and Telugu-speaking markets. Rana's love of sports and WWE is well-documented in the public domain. So, Rana Daggubati is the ideal choice to front the campaign."
Daggubati will soon be seen with Sai Pallavi and Priyamani in the upcoming Telugu movie 'Virata Parvam', which is centred around the Naxalite movement in Telangana.
--IANS
py/srb/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor