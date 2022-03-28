Oscars 2022: Chris Rock will not file police report after Will Smith's slap

-
Chris Rock has declined to file a police report following an altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.
Smith took to the stage during the ceremony and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
A full statement from the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by Variety reads: "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."
While presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2'.
Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"
A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. During his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour.
The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.
