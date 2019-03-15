'Photograph' is reminiscent of 'The Lunchbox' but fails to recreate magic

In a memorable scene, which says much even without dialogue, the shy male protagonist in Ritesh Batra’s new movie, Photograph, bends forward twice to say something to the woman in the bus seat in front of him. He is smitten by her, but the words just won’t spill out of his mouth. A little later, the woman shifts to her left as a seat is emptied and looks back at him expectantly.

He then gets up from his seat and sits next to her. The man is a small-time photographer called Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who takes photos of people by the Gateway of India. The woman, Miloni ...