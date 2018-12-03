Rajinikanth's '2.0' grosses Rs 4 billion at box office in opening weekend

The makers of superstar Rajinikanths "2.0" on Monday revealed that the film has grossed Rs 4 billion at the worldwide in its opening weekend.

A sequel to Shankar's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran", "2.0" has been produced by Lyca Productions and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

Lyca Productions, via an official poster, revealed that the film has grossed Rs 4 billion.

"2.0", which features in three different avatars, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles.

Akshay, making his southern film debut, plays the antagonist in the film, which has been made on a budget of Rs 6 billion.

In the film, plays a scientist and a robot.

At the trailer launch of the film, Shankar raved about Rajinikanth's commitment.

"When we were all set to shoot the climax in a stadium in Delhi, Rajini Sir fell ill. Six months of planning had gone into the preparation of the climax which was supposed to be shot in 40 days. Despite his bad health, Rajini Sir insisted that we go ahead with the shoot," Shankar said.

"We shot in extremely hot temperature. Rajini Sir had to shoot wearing 12 kg robotic suit. We were stunned by his commitment," he added.