Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get married in a small, home ceremony

Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday, not in a big fat Indian wedding spangled with tinsel as many would have imagined but at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance.
Boxes of snacks were distributed among the media personnel, who have been keeping vigil outside.
Given that both Ranbir, Raj Kapoor's grandson and a scion of the first family of Bollywood, and Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, are from Bollywood families, the star presence was a given, and kept the cameras whirring.
Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.
From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shlok Ambani were also in attendance.
The entire stretch from 'Vastu' to the under-construction Krishna Raj building where the couple is expected to live was strung with lights from trees. The two properties are just about 180 m away from each other.
For reporters and photographers tasked with covering the endlessly discussed star wedding, the last several days have been akin to piecing together a jigsaw - white curtains used as screens on windows, celeb designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee branded bags going in, stray comments from family and studied silence from Alia and Ranbir.
Actors #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor tied the knot in Mumbai today. #RanbirAliaWedding— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022
(Pics: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/Ldfib3MvjX
