Writer-actor Shiv Subramaniam passes away, confirms filmmaker Hansal Mehta

-
ALSO READ
'The Power of the Dog', 'CODA', 'Dune' win big at BAFTA 2022
'Squid Game' director says he is in talks with Netflix for season 2 and 3
190 armed forces personnel died of coronavirus: Govt informs Parliament
No data on farmers who died, so no compensation, says govt in Parliament
Govt says no farmer died due to police action during farmers' protests
-
Veteran screenwriter-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam , known for penning critically-acclaimed films "Parinda", "1942: A Love Story", and "Chameli", has died, filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed on Monday.
Mehta took to Twitter and posted a note about Subrahmanyam's demise, writing that it was a "terrible news to wake up to".
"With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family, and his huge legion of friends and fans," the note read, adding that Subrahmanyam's cremation will be held at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri.
The cause of the actor-writer's death has not been shared with the media yet.
Various colleagues and industry friends including actor Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, among others took to Twitter to pay homage to Subrahmanyam.
"Terrible news. The sadness doesn't end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon. #RIP #respect," Shorey said.
Pakistani filmmaker Beena Sarwar wrote that the news is "incredibly tragic" because Subrahmanyam passed away two months after the death of his only son.
"Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya's only child - Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday. RIP," she tweeted.
Mishra said he was at a loss of words. Subrahmanyam had written Mishra's 1996 drama "Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin" and the acclaimed 2003 political drama "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi".
"Effing crazy. Nuts! Shiv, man! We lost each other some time ago. And now this! There is nothing to say," he tweeted.
Bajpayee wrote, "Rest in peace Shiv! Such a tragic news one woke up to! Condolences to the family & friends!"
Subrahmanyam started his film journey as a writer, penning the screenplay of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 drama "Parinda". He later worked with the director on "1942: A Love Story".
As an actor he last featured in Karan Johar-backed "Meenakshi Sundareshwar" in 2021. His other onscreen appearances were in films "2 States", "Hichki", "Stanley Ka Dabba", "Kaminey" and the 2011 TV show "Mukti Bandhan", on which he played business tycoon IM Virani.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU