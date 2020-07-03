RIP Masterji: Bollywood, politicians mourn Saroj Khan's death at 71

woke up to the shock news of their beloved 'masterji' Saroj Khan's death on Friday, with many celebrities remembering the veteran choreographer as a "genius" and an "inspiration" to others.

Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in such as "Dhak Dhak" and "Ek Do Teen", died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71.

Actor Akshay Kumar termed Khan's demise as a "huge loss" to the industry.



