RIP Masterji: Bollywood, politicians mourn Saroj Khan's death at 71

-
ALSO READ
Award-winning Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 72 in Mumbai
Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues, tests negative for Covid-19
Bollywood's biggest bane isn't nepotism
Actor Irrfan Khan, 53, dies of colon infection at a Mumbai hospital
How an inherently collaborative film industry will adapt to the time
-
Bollywood woke up to the shock news of their beloved 'masterji' Saroj Khan's death on Friday, with many celebrities remembering the veteran choreographer as a "genius" and an "inspiration" to others.
Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as "Dhak Dhak" and "Ek Do Teen", died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71.
Actor Akshay Kumar termed Khan's demise as a "huge loss" to the industry.
Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace