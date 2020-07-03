JUST IN
Award-winning Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 72 in Mumbai
Business Standard

RIP Masterji: Bollywood, politicians mourn Saroj Khan's death at 71

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar called the legendary choreographer a "genius choreographer who impressed and entertained all'

ctor Taapsee Pannu said she will forever cherish the memories of working with the veteran choreographer.

Bollywood woke up to the shock news of their beloved 'masterji' Saroj Khan's death on Friday, with many celebrities remembering the veteran choreographer as a "genius" and an "inspiration" to others.

Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as "Dhak Dhak" and "Ek Do Teen", died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71.

Actor Akshay Kumar termed Khan's demise as a "huge loss" to the industry.

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 11:38 IST

