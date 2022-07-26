R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect streams on Amazon Prime Video now

-
-
OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday started streaming actor R Madhavan's maiden directorial project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is R Madhavan's passion project and the film is written, produced, and directed by him, who also plays the lead role in the film. Rocketry will also stream in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Accouncing the release, Prime Video on Twitter shared, "It’s time to delve deep into nambi’s rocketry escapade #RocketryOnPrime, watch now.”
The movie revolves around Narayanan, who was falsely accused in an espionage case. The ISRO scientist was acquitted of the false charges after more than 20 years were passed.
The movie also features Simran and Rajit Kapur. While Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of the film, Suriya made an appearance in the Tamil version of the movie. The film opened to mixed reviews, but according to reports, it managed to earn profits from its theatrical release.
Actor R Madhavan also shared a picture from the success party of the film on his social media. According to Madhavan's tweet, the party was also attended by the former scientist and his family.
