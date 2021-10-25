Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran reveals he has tested positive for Covid-19

-
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has contracted COVID-19.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker posted a statement, revealing that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also shared that he has isolated himself.
"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote.
Sheeran has now planned to give already scheduled interviews and performances from home.
"..It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," he added.
After learning about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans wished him a speedy recovery.
"I'm sorry to hear that! Get better soon," an Instagram user commented.
"Take rest. You will be better super soon," another one wrote.
The news comes just days prior to Sheeran's fourth studio album releasing on October 29. He was also set to appear as a musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on November 6, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
