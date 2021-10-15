'Sooryavanshi' to release on Nov 5, team asks audience to return to cinemas

-
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced his much-awaited action-drama film "Sooryavanshi" will have a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.
Director of the movie Rohit Shetty had last month shared on social media that "Sooryavanshi" will be releasing on Diwali soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22.
However, no release date was announced at the time.
Taking to social media, Kumar posted a short video in which he appeared alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh -- who have a cameo appearance in "Sooryavanshi".
In the video, shot inside a cinema hall, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres during Diwali.
"Do you remember this place where you have seen so many emotions. No one had thought that like our films we will also have interval in our lives. We are back," Kumar said.
Katrina Kaif, who stars opposite Kumar in "Sooryavanshi", said it''s been a long wait but she is happy to finally return to theatres.
"18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film and stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It''s been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back!
"Now it is not about just about our film but it is about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let''s come together for the magic of cinema! Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November!," Kaif added.
Sharing similar sentiments, Shetty said he was elated about experiencing the magic of cinemas again with "Sooryavanshi".
"Now it''s not about my film or your film, it''s about our film industry, our theaters and our audience. Let''s come together for the magic of cinema. Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November," the 48-year-old director wrote.
Devgn too asked people to come back to cinema halls this Diwali.
"Come Back to Cinemas this Diwali! Sooryavanshi releasing on November 5th.#Sooryavanshi #BackToCinemas," he said.
Singh also expressed his excitement about the release of "Sooryavanshi" in theatres.
"SOORYAVANSHI Cinemas are BACK !!! Releasing 5th November #sooryavanshi #backtocinemas #RohitShetty," he said.
The film, which was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country.
It is the fourth film in Shetty''s cop universe after blockbusters such as Devgn''s "Singham", "Singham Returns" and "Simmba" starring Singh.
The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
It’s time to go and make the halls resonate with claps & excitement - it’s time to go #BackToCinemas! Celebrate this Diwali with us in theatres near you as #Sooryavanshi releases on 5th November
