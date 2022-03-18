'The Kashmir Files' hits a century at box office, mints Rs 106.8 cr so far

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat govt grants tax-free status to 'The Kashmir Files'
'The Kashmir Files' team meets PM Modi, receives appreciation for the film
'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri to get 'Y' category security
'If Kashmir Files can be made, Lakhimpur Files also needs to be produced'
'Kashmir Files' has shown the truth, says PM Narendra Modi
-
Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club.
The news was shared by the director on his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi.
'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11.
The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor