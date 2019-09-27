U2 is coming to India soon, and so are other big international acts

For many of Mumbai’s mainlanders, Navi Mumbai is still unfamiliar territory “where the streets” may as well “have no name”. But thousands among them will flock to Nerul’s D Y Patil Stadium on December 15 to hear Irish rockers U2 belt out other such wistful 1980s anthems for the first time in India.

With this concert, which will be the last in the band’s iconic “The Joshua Tree tour”, live music promoters and fans in the country are sensing a beginning. It has often been claimed that India is on the brink of becoming a regular ...