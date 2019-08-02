War and pieces: 'Hobbs & Shaw' is a brilliantly fast and furious film

A word of caution right at the outset: if you’re looking for some acting — even the remotely passable kind — then Hobbs & Shaw is not for you. This is not acting; this is a clash of personalities where bruised egos and ample brawn come to a head amid acts of copious violence and inescapable vehicular carnage.

Dwayne Johnson technically plays Luke Hobbs, but in actuality, he’s exactly like, well, Dwayne Johnson, trying to sneak in push-ups whenever he can and intimidating the baddies with his sheer size. Jason Statham is Deckard Shaw, a classic Statham-esque ...