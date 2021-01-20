A surge in bad debt is set to further worsen India's shadow bank crisis

-
ALSO READ
Brace for selective interest in stressed assets
The Indian banking system is safe, but NPAs may shoot up, says RBI
Banks' gross NPAs may rise to 13.5% by Sept: Financial stability report
Coronavirus pandemic to leave up to 3.7% of loans as NPAs: Report
Q1 results: 40% of corporate loans may require restructuring by banks
-
India’s troubled shadow banks face mounting challenges to a nascent recovery from the pandemic, with their asset quality set to deteriorate further as flagged recently by the financial regulator.
Non-performing assets already swelled in the most recent data to the highest in at least five years, at 6.3% as of March 2020 even before the worst of the pandemic impact, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report last week. That’s up 100 basis points from the year earlier, and the RBI forecasts it’s headed higher.
Recent days have brought more reminders of strains, as creditors to bankrupt shadow lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp. voted on a takeover plan. Further financial pain in the industry could threaten a recent rebound driven by stimulus last year. Ample liquidity helped non-bank lenders’ borrowing costs stay near a five-year low in December, according to a gauge that’s among four indicators compiled by Bloomberg to check on the health of the industry.
Shadow lenders fund a wide range of businesses from small holiday tour operators to property giants. Any setback would not bode well for an economy already heading for its worst annual contraction since the 1950s this financial year. Fitch Ratings this month said rating outlooks have turned negative for many non-bank financial companies and that asset quality risks loom as support measures may be pared down this year.
The sector, meanwhile, piled on more debt last month, a Bloomberg index measuring outstanding liabilities showed.
Shadow banks were first hit in 2018 when a major infrastructure financier IL&FS Group defaulted. Risks roared back when Dewan Housing and Altico Capital India Ltd. also failed to honor debt repayments the following year.
Non-bank finance companies and housing finance firms are the largest borrowers of funds from the nation’s financial system, the RBI said in the report. A substantial part of that funding comes from banks and hence any failure of a shadow lender could act as a solvency shock to their banks.
To be sure, the central bank last month said it would introduce risk-based internal audits at large non-bank finance companies. The authority is also monitoring the country’s 100 non-bank lenders rigorously to ensure financial stability is maintained.
The Bloomberg check-up of the sector’s health also showed that:
- Cash conditions in the nation’s financial markets improved last month
-
Shares of non-bank firms that are part of the benchmark S&P BSE 500 index remained buoyant
The scores attached to each of the indicators have been calculated by Bloomberg by normalizing the deviation of the latest value of the indicator from its yearly average. They are assigned on a scale of 1 to 7, with 1 implying weakness and 7 showing strength.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU