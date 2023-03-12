Account aggregator framework set to change dynamics in retail finance scene

Among the key data points in this year’s were the following: More than 1.1 billion bank accounts are being shared under the account aggregator (AA) framework; 23 banks are now live on it; and 4.4 million users have shared their data on the platform. It confirms the finding of the country’s first analysis of AA performance in August 2022 — by Finbox, a B2B fintech credit infrastructure company — that the financial services sector is on the cusp of some truly exciting developments.