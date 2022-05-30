JUST IN

79,669 pieces of fake Rs 500 notes detected by banks in FY22: RBI report
Centre looks to woo top US investors for stake sale in IDBI Bank
Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan growth in FY22
RBI annual report: FY22 saw more bank frauds but value decreased by half
Union Bank to raise up to Rs 8,100 cr in capital for business expansion
Union Bank of India gets board approval to raise up to Rs 8,100 cr
Should central bankers consider pitfalls of making declarative statements?
Govt committed to privatisation of two public sector banks: Report
Bank of Maharashtra to pay 5% dividend from net worth on govt nudge
Standard Chartered settles case with Sebi in CG Power case; pays Rs 4.97cr
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

79,669 pieces of fake Rs 500 notes detected by banks in FY22: RBI report

Business Standard

Advance action on bank privatisation underway, says DFS secretary

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.

Topics
public sector banks | Finance Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
As per the process, the core group of secretaries, headed by the Cabinet secretary, will send its recommendation to Alternative Mechanism (AM) for its approval and eventually to the Cabinet headed by the prime minister for the final nod.

Advance action is underway for privatisation of two public sector banks in pursuance of the announcement made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Department of Financial Services secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs (Public Sector Banks) in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.

"In so far as banking privatisation is concerned, there is already a statement on the floor of the house by the finance minister for making enabling provision. Advance action on this is underway," he said during the curtain raiser event 'Iconic Week of the Finance Ministry' to be held between June 6 and 12.

In the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, Sitharaman had said in Parliament.

Government think-tank NITI Aayog has already suggested two banks and one insurance company to the core group of secretaries on disinvestment for privatisation. According to sources, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are likely candidates for privatisation.

As per the process, the core group of secretaries, headed by the Cabinet secretary, will send its recommendation to Alternative Mechanism (AM) for its approval and eventually to the Cabinet headed by the prime minister for the final nod.

The members of the core group of secretaries include economic affairs secretary, revenue secretary, expenditure secretary, corporate affairs secretary, legal affairs secretary, Department of Public Enterprises secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary and an administrative department secretary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on public sector banks

First Published: Mon, May 30 2022. 17:57 IST

`
.