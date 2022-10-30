JUST IN
Business Standard

PNB Housing Finance eyes nearly Rs 1 trillion home loan book

It disbursed loans worth Rs 3,594 crore in Q2FY23, up from Rs 2,961 crore in Q2FY22

Topics
Punjab National Bank Housing Finance | Punjab National Bank | Home loans

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

pnb housing
PNB HFL is amongst a list of firms which the Reserve Bank of India has placed in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) under the Scale Based Regulations (SBR) for NBFCs

After continuous shrinking of its loan book for over four years, PNB Housing Finance is now looking to almost double advances to reach Rs 1 trillion mark in the medium term under the new chief executive. Its loans portfolio shrunk from Rs 74,023 crore at end of March 2019 to Rs 57,832 crore in September 2022, a level little above the size at end of March 2018.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 23:07 IST

