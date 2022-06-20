JUST IN

Amid geo-political risks, RBI mulls domestic processing of transactions

In its Payments Vision Document released last week, the RBI said keeping in view the emerging geo-political risks, options would be explored to ring-fence domestic payment systems

Reserve Bank of India | Payment | payment systems

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is contemplating mandating domestic processing of payment transactions in order to ring-fence the country’s domestic payment systems. This comes in light of the emerging geo-political risks, especially the Russia-Ukraine war.

First Published: Mon, June 20 2022. 21:45 IST

