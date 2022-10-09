Analysts see Q2 net profit growth of banks at 23% YoY, NII at 10%

JUST IN
The latest RBI data showed that as on September 23, bank credit grew at a nine-year high of 16.4 per cent on-year. Deposit growth lagged at 9.2 per cent

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

The major driver of loan demand is the retail segment, while momentum in the agriculture and industrial segments persists, analysts said

Banks are expected to report a healthy rise in profit and net interest income in the second quarter of the current financial year as successive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have translated into higher lending rates, even as additions to bad loans appear to be contained.

