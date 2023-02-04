JUST IN
Banking sector remains resilient amid Adani Group's stock rout, says RBI
State Bank of India books over Rs 14,000-cr profit in its best performance
RBI says 'banking sector remains resilient, stable' amid Adani stocks rout
Euro hits 10-month-high on dollar as central banks chart divergent courses
SBI gave loans worth $2.6 billion to Adani group companies, says report
Budget proposals don't seek privatisation of state-owned banks: DEA Secy
IDFC Ltd to invest Rs 2,200 crore in IDFC First Bank, up its stake to 40%
RBI partially eases curbs on SBM Bank till Mar 15 for customers' relief
Credit growth to sustain and spark virtuous cycle: Economic Survey
Reserve Bank partially relaxes restrictions on SBM Bank up to March 15
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
BoB well placed when it comes to its exposure to Adani Group: CEO Chadha
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group entities

"Our exposure to Adani Group is primarily to the operating companies in the Ports, Transmission, Power, Gas Distribution, Roads, Airports etc," the bank said

Topics
Axis Bank | Adani Group

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Axis Bank on Saturday said its exposure to Adani Group entities stood at 0.94% of its net advances on Dec. 31, adding that it remained comfortable with its exposure.

"Our exposure to Adani Group is primarily to the operating companies in the Ports, Transmission, Power, Gas Distribution, Roads, Airports etc," the bank said.

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is reeling from a U.S. short-seller's scathing report in January that has cratered its shares, prompted calls from opposition lawmakers for a wider probe and the central bank to check on banks' exposure to the conglomerate.

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it has no concerns so far regarding its exposure to the Adani Group and that any further financing to the conglomerate's projects would be "evaluated on its own merit".

SBI's total exposure to the conglomerate was 0.9% of its total loan book, or around 270 billion rupees ($3.30 billion), the bank's Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

The crisis at Adani Group was triggered by last month's report by Hindenburg Research that accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. Adani Group has rejected the criticism and denied wrongdoing in detailed rebuttals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Axis Bank

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 18:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.