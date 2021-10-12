Bajaj Finserv cuts home loan interest rate to 6.70% per annum

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Cash-strapped patients with Covid-19 infection can consider loans
Auto industry defers Expo for the first time ever on Covid-19 scare
-
The NBFC Bajaj Finserv Limited announced an interest rate reduction for its home loans today.
The rate of interest for salaried and professional applicants now starts from 6.70%* p.a. - 0.05% down from the earlier 6.75%* p.a.
Applicants with strong credit and income profiles stand a good chance to be offered this promotional rate, effectively making their home loan EMIs as low as Rs. 645/lakh*.
Existing home loan customers can also benefit from this new interest rate by transferring their home loan to Bajaj Finserv. Not only do they save on the interest outflow, but they also have the option to avail of a top-up loan. The home loan balance transfer process is quick, hassle-free, and completed with minimal documentation.
Aajaj Finserv has slashed its home loan interest rate as part of a festive offer, and those interested can make the most of it by applying for home loan either online through the (
Some of the other features and benefits that applicants enjoy include:
A flexible repayment tenor of up to 30 years
Sizeable home loan amount of Rs. 5 Cr*, or even higher, basis eligibility
Sizeable top-up loan amount of Rs. 1 Cr*, or even higher, basis eligibility on balance transfer
External benchmark linked loans (repo rate)
Interest subsidy under the EWS and LIG categories of the PMAY scheme
Repayment options tailored to your needs
Swift processing and better terms on 5,000+ approved projects
Doorstep service for document pick-up
Disbursal in 48 hours* from approval and verification
Online account management
Zero part-prepayment and foreclosure charges
The lender's home loan eligibility criteria for salaried employees is simple. Applicants should have a minimum of three years of work experience with a public or private company or a multinational.
Apart from this, one must be an Indian citizen (NRIs are ineligible) and between 23 and 62 years of age, where 62 years is counted as the age at the time of loan maturity. The criterion in terms of income varies on the basis of the applicant's age and residential location between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 50,000.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offerings include Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans Against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities, and Rural Finance, which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.
Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S & P Global Rating.
*Terms and Conditions Apply
Aor more information, please visit Bajaj Finserv
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU