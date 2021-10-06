Goals of audit, executive are common: CAG Girish Chandra Murmu

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) G C Murmu on Wednesday said the and the executive are on the same side of table and their goals are common.

The was addressing a virtual global webinar on the theme 'Governance Strategies for State Development'.

"There is no 'we or they' relationship between them ( and executive) and their goals are common," according to an official statement quoting Murmu.

Addressing the Annual Director's Conclave organised by Institute of Directors, he said that while administration is the expending agency of governmental resources, is the validation agency to provide comfort to the government and Parliament.

The said there is a realisation and broad enthusiasm on the need to undertake the reforms and devise appropriate strategies.

There has to be appropriate devolution, decentralisation and delegation of powers at the requisite levels, he said adding that over time, people's participation has to be systematically and organically enhanced, he added.

Murmu also added that ensuring compliance, validation, legality, transparency, competence and effectiveness of execution of plans and programmes not only enables legislature to hold the executive accountable but also ensures good governance, balanced development and growth.

The said the path of overall development and sustained progress of a nation is dependent on effective administration which is a function of good governance.

