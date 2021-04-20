Cash-strapped patients with Covid-19 infection can consider loans

Even if you have a health insurance policy, you should carry a considerable amount of cash when checking in to a hospital for treatment. The insurer’s approval for cashless treatment may take time. In the meanwhile, the hospital could ask you to pay some amount upfront to begin treatment.

You may also need cash if your policy has a small sum insured or if for some reason you are forced to go to a non-network hospital. If you need to raise money in a hurry, here are a few sources you can turn to. Swipe your card: Most big hospitals will allow you to do so. But the interest ...