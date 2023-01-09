JUST IN
Bandhan Bank collection efficiency rises to 98% at end of Dec 2022
IDBI Bank gets domestic, global bids for stake sale, says Dipam secy
IDBI Bank stake sale: Suitors may have to place financial bids by March
Total business to cross Rs 2 trn milestone soon: Punjab & Sind Bank MD
Employee strength of banks in pvt space almost equals PSBs': RBI data
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC explored offer for Standard Chartered
Sebi nod to reclassify govt holding in IDBI Bank as 'public' after sale
Foreign banks rush to find plan B as ESMA-BoE ban on CCIL looms
Sebi allows govt stake in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as public post sale
Banks, FIs must design project-based products to meet NIP target: DFS secy
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Three-four countries keen on UPI, says NPCI MD & CEO Dilip Asbe
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bandhan Bank collection efficiency rises to 98% at end of Dec 2022

Loans and advances of the bank at the end of December 2022 stood at 1,00,520 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year

Topics
Bandhan Bank | CASA

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

bandhan bank
CASA deposits of the bank fell to Rs 37,194 crore at the end of December 2022, a decline of three per cent year-on-year

Collection efficiency ratio of private lender Bandhan Bank increased to 98 per cent at the end of December 2022 from 95 per cent at the end of the second quarter.

An initial disclosure statement by the bank said that the ratio for micro-credit loans was 98 per cent at the end of December 2022, while for non-MFI loans, it was 99 per cent.

Loans and advances of the bank at the end of December 2022 stood at 1,00,520 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year.

Total deposits of the lender at the end of the third quarter this fiscal stood at 1,02,283 crore, reflecting a growth of 21 per cent year-on-year, the bank said.

CASA deposits of the bank fell to Rs 37,194 crore at the end of December 2022, a decline of three per cent year-on-year.

A bank official said this was because a number of people shited their savings deposits to fixed deposits due to a rise in interest rates.

Bulk deposits of the bank at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal stood higher at Rs crore 31,233 crore, an increase of 139 per cent year-on-year.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of the bank at the end of the current third quarter was at approximately 155 per cent, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bandhan Bank

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.