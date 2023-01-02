JUST IN
Bank capital raise via AT1 and tier II bonds almost doubles in 2022
State-owned Indian Bank hikes lending rates by up to 25 basis points
SBI, ICICI, HDFC Bank continue to be domestic systemically important: RBI
SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI
Will move board for raising Rs 1,000 cr in T1 bonds: UCO Bank MD & CEO
Canara Bank plans to raise funds through sale of certificates of deposit
Is it time for state-run banks to end industry-wide wage pacts?
How financial reforms can quicken pace for India to become a $5-trn economy
Indian Bank unveils QR bill-based payment system for CESC-Mysuru
J&K Bank raises Rs 1,000 cr capital as Tier-II Bonds to strengthen capital
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Care Ratings upgrades Hinduja Leyland Finance's long-term debt to AA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fundraising through AT1 and tier II bonds nearly doubles in 2022

Public-sector banks were in the market but the size of issues was relatively small

Topics
Bank capital | fund raising | Axis Bank

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Mutual funds, MF, Mutual fund
Photo: Shutterstock

Capital raising through additional tier I bonds (AT1 bonds) and tier II bonds almost doubled to Rs 82,370 crore in calendar year 2022 over 2021.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank capital

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 21:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU