Bank credit grows by 11.04% to Rs 120 trn; deposits by 9.27%: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps: Analysts see muted impact on banks' NIM, PAT
SBI hikes bulk deposits rates by 40-90 bps, with immediate effect
-
Bank credit grew by 11.04 per cent to Rs 120.27 lakh crore and deposits by 9.27 per cent to Rs 165.74 lakh crore in the fortnight ended May 20, RBI data showed on Tuesday.
In the fortnight ended May 21, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108.31 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 151.67 lakh crore, according to the 'Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on May 20, 2022'.
In the previous fortnight ended May 6, bank credit grew by 10.82 per cent and deposits at 9.71 per cent.
In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)