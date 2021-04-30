Bank credit growth declines to 5% in FY21 as Covid-19 takes a toll

The pace of in India moderated five per cent in finacial year Fy21 from 6.8 per cent in Fy20 due to adverse effect of severe economic disruptions caused by COVID19-pandemic.

According to Reserve Bank of India data lending to industry, services and retail segment moderated in Fy21. Agriculrure and allied segements was the only bright spot with growth actually rising to 12.1 per cent in Fy21 from 4.1 per cent in Fy 20.

The bank commercial rose to Rs 97.23 trillion as on March 26, 2021 from Rs 92.63 trillion as on March 27, 2020. The last fortnight of Fy21 ended on March 26, 2021 while last year, it closed on March 2020.

Bankers said after very tepid performance in first half ( until Spetember 2020), the credit growth gathered steam from October 2020, in tandem with sharp economic recovery. The second wave of COVID19 has made near term outlook for credit demand hazy.

Credit to industry decelerated marginally to 0.4 per cent in March 2021 from 0.7 per cent in March 2020. However, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 28.8 per cent in March 2021 as compared to a contraction of 0.7 per cent a year ago.

The loans to micro and small industries decelerated to 0.5 per cent in March 2021 from 1.7 per cent a year ago. The credit to large industries shrunk by 0.8 per cent as compared to a growth of 0.6 per cent a year ago, RBI said in a statement.

The credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 1.4 per cent in March 2021 from 7.4 per cent in March 2020, mainly due to deceleration in credit growth to and contraction in credit to professional services.

The slowdown in growth of personal loans continued, as it decelerated to 10.2 per cent in March 2021 from 15.0 per cent a year ago. However, vehicle loans and loans against gold jewellery continued to perform well during the month, registering accelerated growth, it added.