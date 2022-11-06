JUST IN
Six years after demonetisation: e-transactions gain, but cash is still king
Business Standard

Bank officers' union protests against violation of HR norms by StanChart

The AIBOC has alleged a violation of HR practices by foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank and submitted a detailed memorandum requesting the bank's CEO for immediate remedial measures

Topics
Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered | bank unions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of a woman walking down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong. (Photo: Reuters)

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has alleged violation of HR practices by foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank and submitted a detailed memorandum requesting the bank's CEO for immediate remedial measures.

The union also alleged that the bank is delaying in recognising Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers (Kolkata) ASCBO despite several reminders.

The right to form association/union is a fundamental right enshrined under Article 19 (1) (C) of the Constitution of India, and any attempt to disavow and thwart the fundamental rights of members of ASCBO will not be condoned by AIBOC, the memorandum said.

"The obsolete pay scales and the unsettled service conditions beckons for an overhaul...it is imperative to approve fair and appropriate service conditions for the officers, in consonance with the industrial norms and practices," it said.

AIBOC general secretary Soumya Datta urged the management of Standard Chartered Bank to initiate dialogue with the ASCBO to discuss various issues, including improvement of service conditions, improve emoluments, and stop the hire and fire policy, failing which unions would be constrained to take action.

Meanswhile, StanChart said, the bank, which has over 160 years of presence in India, follows both global and India HR (Human Resource) best practices to address any concerns of its employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:53 IST

