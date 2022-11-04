Bank of India to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing AT-I bonds

-
State-owned Bank of India on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing bonds.
The board of the lender, at a meeting held on Friday, approved raising of Tier-1 capital by issue of Basel-III compliant additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds of up to Rs 2,500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.
The capital will be raised in one or more tranches, the bank added.
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 21:46 IST
