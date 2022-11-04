JUST IN
Business Standard

Bank of India to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing AT-I bonds

State-owned Bank of India on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing bonds

Topics
Bank of India | BoI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of India
The capital will be raised in one or more tranches, the bank added

State-owned Bank of India on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing bonds.

The board of the lender, at a meeting held on Friday, approved raising of Tier-1 capital by issue of Basel-III compliant additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds of up to Rs 2,500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The capital will be raised in one or more tranches, the bank added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 21:46 IST

