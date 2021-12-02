Bank unions call for two-day nationwide strike on December 16-17

The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine unions, has called a two-day nationwide strike on December 16 and 17, in protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector

United Forum of convener Mahesh Mishra on Thursday said the government wants to pass the Banking Reforms Bill in the current session of Parliament, paving the way for privatisation.

He said in a statement that the United Forum will hold a sit-in against this Bill as part of the movement starting from Friday (December 3), and a two-day nationwide strike will be held on December 16 and 17 in protest against the Bill.

Mishra added that support policies related to economic development of the country along with employee and friendly banking policies but not privatisation of

He said a notice related to the strike has been given by the United Forum to the Indian Banks' Association.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)