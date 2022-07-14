JUST IN

Canara, Union Bank to raise around Rs 4,000 cr via AT-1 bonds by next week
News on RBI nod for ARC stake speculative, lacks bonafide sources: YES Bank
ED probing some entities, employees over irregularities, says IndusInd Bank
Banks revise foreign currency deposit rates in response to RBI's move
SBI, ICICI Bank up interest rates on certain foreign currency bank deposits
Major PSU banks to go live on account aggregator system by July-end
Banks' gross NPA at 5.9%, a 6-year low, likely to improve: CARE Ratings
RBI approves Meena Hemchandra as part-time chairman of Karur Vysya Bank
Banks may incur Rs 13,000 cr MTM losses in Q1 on rising bond yields: Icra
Centre should privatise all PSBs, except State Bank of India: NCAER
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee hits new low, US inflation sparks fear of Fed rate hike

Dollar ascendant as CPI stokes Fed bets; Aussie jumps on strong jobs

Business Standard

Banks' asset-quality risk to be moderate after RBI rate hike: Fitch Ratings

'Mounting repayment pressure for some borrowers amid India's interest rate hikes, particularly for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, will test banks' loan underwriting quality'

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Banking sector | Fitch Ratings

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Fitch rating agency
The rating agency expects the central bank to further raise rates, whereby the benchmark policy rate is expected to be at 5.90 per cent by end-2022

Indian banks will weather the near-term pressure of rate hikes but their loan underwriting quality will be tested, said Fitch Ratings on Thursday.

The asset-quality risk from higher rates should generally be moderate for most banks. “Mounting repayment pressure for some borrowers amid India’s interest rate hikes, particularly for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, will test banks’ loan underwriting quality," said the agency.

“Generally, asset-quality risks from the rate hikes should be manageable for most banks. Aggregate corporate leverage has fallen back in recent years and India has a low level of household debt/nominal GDP, at 14.5% in 2021. Nonetheless, some areas could experience heightened credit stress”.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee increased the benchmark policy rate by 90 basis points to 4.90 per cent to tame inflation. The rating agency expects the central bank to further raise rates, whereby the benchmark policy rate is expected to be at 5.90 per cent by end-2022; 6.15 per cent by end 2023.

Higher rates will also affect securities valuations and could make it harder for banks to raise fresh capital, particularly at state banks, although wider net interest margins (NIM) will have offsetting positive credit effects, Fitch Ratings said.

Indian banks have passed on the rate hike to the borrowers, especially the loans linked with an external benchmark. Even the loans linked with the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) has seen rate hikes after the monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 90 basis points. While interest rates on loans have seen upward revision, the banks have been slower in passing on the rate hikes in the deposit portfolios.

“This trend should support higher NIM, but the lack of competition for deposits may point to relatively muted demand for new credit”, the rating agency said.
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 13:05 IST

`
.