Business Standard

Banks' loans rise 17.9% YoY in two weeks to Oct 21, deposits up 9.5%: RBI

Bank deposits fell Rs 601.16 billion to Rs 172.04 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct 21

Bank loans | Indian Banks | RBI

Reuters  |  Nov 4 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 17.9% in the two weeks to Oct. 21 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 290.86 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) to 128.89 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 21.

Non-food credit rose 240.65 billion rupees to 128.63 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 50.21 billion rupees to 256.55 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 601.16 billion rupees to 172.04 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 21.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.2730 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:29 IST

