Banks' loans rise over 7% in two weeks to January 31: RBI report

Indian banks' loans rose 7.1% in the two weeks to January 31 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 9.9%, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose Rs 989.26 billion ($13.86 billion) to Rs 101.03 trillion in the fortnight to January 31.
Non-food credit rose Rs 1.02 trillion to Rs 100.24 trillion, while food credit fell 32.02 billion rupees to Rs 788.99 billion.
Bank deposits rose Rs 1.98 trillion rupees to Rs 133.24 trillion.
