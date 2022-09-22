JUST IN
IDBI Bank completes sale of entire stake of Ageas Federal Life Insurance
Business Standard

Banks plan to ramp up penetration via ATMs, branches: CMS Info Systems CEO

'At sector level, large banks, both public-sector as well as private, need to increase their reach'

Topics
CMS Info Systems | ATMs | Banks

Manojit Saha 

Rajiv Kaul
Rajiv Kaul, executive vice-president and chief executive officer, CMS Info Systems

CMS Info Systems, which manages cash deployment at ATMs, hit the capital market in December last year. Rajiv Kaul, executive vice-president and chief executive officer of the company, says cash withdrawal from ATMs via UPI provides a good business opportunity because many Jan Dhan accounts do not have the debit card. Excerpts:

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 22:12 IST

