Becoming truly cashless: How Vaya Finserv scripted a tech-enabled success

Almost six years after his departure from (later known as Bharat Financial, now part of IndusInd Bank), Vikram Akula, once the poster boy of microfinance, made a comeback to the sector with investments in in 2014.

However, in his second investment, while Akula is cautiously staying away from day-to-day management and limelight, its success story is no secret.

In 2014, a group of corporate professionals from diverse backgrounds — micro financiers including Akula, technocrats, bankers and management experts started Vaya as a tech-enabled banking correspondent company. In 2017, Vaya became non-banking finance, (NBFC-MFI). In a short span of almost five years, Vaya’s portfolio crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark. Akula is the non-executive chairperson and co-promoter of the company.

However, what makes Vaya stands out is the fact that in a sector dependent heavily of cash, Vaya is making inroads as a fully-tech enabled, new-age microfinance firm. In the last three years, the company has not disbursed a single rupee in cash and has become India’s first all-digital microfinance platform.

Jagadish Ramadugu, co-founder, managing director, and chief executive of Vaya, calls his venture a techno-rural company. The vision is apparent in the office space of the company.

“We instructed the interior designer to keep the work station a low-cost one, showcasing the ethos of Vaya, which is the blending tradition with modernity. Hence, we have mostly brick and glass structures, signifying blend of tradition and modernity” says Ramadugu. The company recently got 'Great Place to Work' certification.

Ramadugu, who earlier held senior positions in places like Asian Paints, Coca-Cola and spearheaded Spencer Retail’s semi-urban and rural expansion, believes in investing in people and technology.

"Initially, when we started, we sourced the best talents from across sectors. Very few MFIs would do that. For example, our head of data analytics was an experienced professional from J P Morgan. Most MFIs would not hire someone like him from the IT sector due to cost concerns,” he says.

Typical microfinance model involves a lot of paperwork and high levels of cash transactions. Also, there is a lot of time gap between filing a loan application and actual disbursements due to credit bureau check. Vaya does real-time credit bureau checks through a cloud-based application and a hand-held device. Hence, the client is informed on the spot if she is eligible for a loan or not. Further, the loans are disbursed into bank accounts directly, although repayments are done in cash. For those who don’t have a bank account, the company assists in getting one in the nearest bank branches. Further, customers get instant SMS alerts and have access to a dedicated call centre for loan-related queries.

However, Ramadugu believes, the traditional model of microfinance, which is group lending, is here to stay. “We are using technology to supplement the processes. Underwriting model, risk assessment and workflow of loan management are all digitized but group lending forms the core of microfinance,” he says.

"That the strategy to invest in people and technology is working is apparent from the numbers. The loan portfolio of the company grew from about Rs 44 crore at the end of March 2015, to about Rs 1,200 crore at present. The company is expecting the portfolio to cross Rs 1,500 crore by the end of this financial year. It is aggressively building its own book, as a large part of the portfolio is still on account of banking correspondent operations. Vaya’s own loan book increased from nil to Rs 419 crore between FY17 and FY19. The company’s profits increased from about Rs 5.6 crore at the end of FY17 to nearly Rs 28 crore in FY19. Geographical expansion, too, came in sync with growth in profits. Vaya is present in about six states, covering 700,000 customers, with plans to expand in two more states in the coming days", says Ragadugu.

Whether Vaya will be the next SKS of microfinance or not is yet to be seen. However, it is surely taking microfinance to the next level.