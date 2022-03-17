BS Banking Annual: 'It is opportunity NBFCs rather than advantage NBFCs'

Leading names in the non-banking finance space, HDFC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keki Mistry; Centrum Group Chairman Jaspal Bindra; Indiabulls Housing Finance Vice Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Gagan Banga; Piramal Retail Finance CEO Jairam Sridharan; Sundaram Finance MD Rajeev Lochan; and Navi Chairman Sachin Bansal joined Tamal Bandyopadhyay at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in October 2021, and shed light on the opportunities ahead for NBFCs and how they can capitalise on them.

