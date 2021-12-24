Central Bank likely to be out of PCA framework in some three months

Central Bank of India, the only remaining state-owned lender under the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, may see the restrictions dropped in some three months—a step likely to pave the way for its privatisation. Central Bank meets all the parameters for exiting the PCA framework and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may do at the end of this fiscal year, said an official.

The RBI is examining its performance, he added. The lender came under the PCA framework in June 2017 on the back of high soured loan ratio and negative return on assets. ...