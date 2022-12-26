Central Bank of India to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr via bonds this fiscal

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
IILM University's Law School is India's 1st NEP 2020 compliant Law School
Govt working to extend Rs 3,500-crore PLI benefits to BIS-compliant toys
Govt allows retrofitment of CNG and LPG kits in BS-VI compliant vehicles
Kesoram Industries to raise high-cost funds via FDs; to offer 12.25% rate
-
State-owned Central Bank of India will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.
The decision was taken at the bank's board meeting held on Monday.
The board of directors considered and approved to raise capital through an issuance of non-convertible redeemable unsecured Basel III compliant tier II bonds for amount up to Rs 1,500 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The base issue size is of Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option up to Rs 1,000 crore.
Under the Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.
Shares of Central Bank of India settled 4.93 per cent up at Rs 30.85 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 19:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU