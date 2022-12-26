Central Bank of India to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr via bonds this fiscal

State-owned will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal by issuing Basel III compliant .

The decision was taken at the bank's board meeting held on Monday.

The board of directors considered and approved to raise capital through an issuance of non-convertible redeemable unsecured Basel III compliant tier II for amount up to Rs 1,500 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The base issue size is of Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Under the Basel-III capital regulations, globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

Shares of settled 4.93 per cent up at Rs 30.85 apiece on BSE.

