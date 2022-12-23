JUST IN
Bandhan Bank to sell stressed loans to ARC for the first time: Source
Union Bank of India raises Rs 663 cr from AT-1 bonds under Basel-III norms
Canara Bank crosses business milestone of Rs 20 trn, stock down by 6.54%
Public sector Indian Bank ties with Honda Cars to offer financing solutions
YES Bank transfers invoked shares of 7 cos including Dish TV to JC Flowers
SBI Funds Management appoints Shamsher Singh as new MD, CEO of company
BoM raises Rs 880 crore through bonds; issue subscribed more than 4 times
Baroda BNP Paribas AMC collects over Rs 1,234 cr for new multi asset fund
Consolidation of PSBs gives a robust base to scale: Bankers at BFSI Summit
SFBs hope to give large private banks a run for their money: BFSI panelists
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Several insurance companies exceed limit on expenses in FY22: Irdai report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PNB raises Rs 582 cr through Basel III compliant Additional Tier-I bonds

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 582 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis

Topics
PNB | Basel III | Punjab National Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Punjab National bank
Punjab National bank is an Indian multinational banking and financial services founded in 1894 | Photo: Shutterstock

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 582 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant Additional Tier I bonds at a coupon of 8.40 per cent per annum, aggregating to Rs 582 crore on a private placement basis, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The bank said the non-convertible taxable bonds will qualify as Tier I capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PNB

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.