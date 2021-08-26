Central banks should not mandate 'green' investments: Raghuram Rajan

-
ALSO READ
Asian shares spooked by Delta variant's spread as Jackson Hole looms
United States inflation data looms as stocks hover near record highs
FinMin gets bigger: Dept of Public Enterprises now part of Finance Ministry
Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on capital market, deal-making boom
Wall St to hold fire in record high territory, ahead of Fed chief's speech
-
By Divya Chowdhury
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The onus of promoting sustainable investments should lie with governments and not central banks, which already have significant other policy commitments, said Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor.
Central banks should steer clear of politically-driven unlegislated areas such as "green" investments, as their mandates of providing financial and monetary stability are already quite wide, Rajan told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday.
"Asking the central bank to say you should buy only green bonds, not brown bonds, etc., is asking the central bank to impose its own views on something which is primarily a fiscal matter," he said.
Graphic: Central banks and wealth funds ESG approaches - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnvweggkqvw/Pasted%20image%201626790657459.png
Rajan, who earlier served as chief economist for the International Monetary Fund, said central banks should instead turn their focus to the financial stability of these green investments and other threats such as crypto currencies and cyber security.
Crypto currencies have a "potential future," particularly well-regulated stablecoins, Rajan said, but it wasn't clear what fundamentals were backing their valuations other than a "heady environment," with easy monetary policy fuelling all asset prices.
Cryptos won't be "your last resort" in a doomsday scenario, he said. "I would be much more confident about the value of these cryptos once they find proper use cases," such as an effective means of payment, especially in cross-border transactions.
Graphic: Morgan Stanley chart on stablecoins - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dgkvlrygxvb/morg.PNG
ON TRACK
Rajan, who is professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, did not expect markets to react in a 2013-style "taper tantrum" as the U.S. Federal Reserve unveils its plan to withdraw stimulus, which he said was unlikely to happen at Jackson Hole on Friday.
"Ideally, the Fed would like to observe as long as possible, (and) ... make sure that the economy is well on track towards growth, he said. "Of course, the problem is the Delta variant, plus whatever variants are lurking in the background."
He expected inflationary pressures in the United States to be transitory, but said prices may remain elevated for longer than expected due to strong wages, unavailability of workers, and additional fiscal stimulus measures.
"Firms are feeling confident enough to pass through price increase ... they don't do that until they think that these higher prices are to stay," Rajan said.
Referring to India, Rajan said inflation there could rise in the short term as pent-up demand takes hold, resulting in supply-side bottlenecks, but demand will fall over the medium-term due to stressed households and economic scarring from the pandemic.
Central banks in many emerging countries are being proactive and raising interest rates, Rajan said.
"Now, obviously, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is watching the data and it will make the decision when it when it has to make it."
(This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum chat room on Refinitiv Messenger. Join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)
(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal, Aaron Saldanha and Supriya Rangarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor