RBI to buy up to Rs 25,000 cr of 5 gilts on August 26 under G-SAP 2.0

-
ALSO READ
Reserve Bank announces Rs 35,000 crore G-sec Acquisition Programme
India will be a growth engine for us globally, says SAP's Scott Russell
Robotic futures
Govt says 16,527 companies struck off during April 2020-June 2021 period
Covid vaccine: EU finalises deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses
-
The Reserve Bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of Rs 25,000 crore on August 26, under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0).
The open market purchase was announced by the RBI after the Monetary Policy Review meeting early this month. It had said that it will conduct auctions of Rs 25,000 crore each on August 13 and August 26.
In the fresh auction, the RBI will purchase government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The purchase will be of securities maturing between January 2026 and June 2035. The coupon rate of the securities vary from 6.64 per cent to 8.28 per cent.
The apex bank said that it will reserve the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and accept bids of less than the aggregate amount. It will also purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off or accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.
The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of securities in their SGL account by noon on August 27, a RBI statement said.
The auctions help to maintain the yield curve of bonds and ensure liquidity in the system.
The RBI's recent G-SAP auctions have focused on securities across the maturity spectrum with the intention to ensure that all segments of the yield curve remain liquid.
--IANS
sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor