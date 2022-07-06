Centre seeks to grant bank licence to PSBs to enable privatisation

The Centre is also in discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on whether these PSBs can be deemed with a banking licence under Section 22 of the RBI Act.

Amendments moved by the to enable of two public sector banks (PSBs) may provide them a “bank licence” after the government gives up majority shareholding in these lenders.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.