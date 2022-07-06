JUST IN

Centre seeks to grant bank licence to PSBs to enable privatisation

The government is exploring several options to address the issue for enabling privastisation of PSBs

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 
The Centre is also in discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on whether these PSBs can be deemed with a banking licence under Section 22 of the RBI Act.

Amendments moved by the Centre to enable privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) may provide them a “bank licence” after the government gives up majority shareholding in these lenders.

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 21:40 IST

