Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head for commercial banking in India

-
ALSO READ
Kaivalya Vohra: The Standford dropout who took startup ecosystem by storm
Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition
Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra youngest Indian with net worth above Rs 1,000 crore
India's rich club grows to 1,103; Zepto's Kaivalya youngest in Hurun list
Axis Bank Q2 preview: Profit may rise over 40% YoY on low provisions
-
Citi on Thursday named Bhanu Vohra as the head of commercial banking in India, saying he would be in charge of the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) business here.
Vohra, who will be based in Mumbai, will report to Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar and to Rajat Madhok, head, Citi Commercial Bank Asia Pacific, the foreign lender said. Vohra replaces Tushar Vikram, who is now the global head of healthcare for CCB, the bank said.
The Citi Commercial Bank business addresses the banking and financial services requirements of emerging large corporates and mid-market enterprises.
The business is focused on supporting clients in the healthcare, chemicals, consumer, technology and industrials segments, among others.
Vohra, a chartered accountant, joined Citi in 2000, and was formerly the country head of Global Subsidiaries Group in Citi’s Banking Capital Markets and Advisory business.
Earlier this month, domestic private lender Axis Bank, completed the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business and the consumer business of its non-banking finance arm, Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd, for Rs 11,603 crore.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 17:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU