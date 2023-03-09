Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head for commercial banking in India

on Thursday named Bhanu Vohra as the head of commercial banking in India, saying he would be in charge of the Commercial Bank (CCB) business here.

Vohra, who will be based in Mumbai, will report to India CEO Ashu Khullar and to Rajat Madhok, head, Citi Commercial Bank Asia Pacific, the foreign lender said. Vohra replaces Tushar Vikram, who is now the global head of healthcare for CCB, the bank said.

The Citi Commercial Bank business addresses the banking and financial services requirements of emerging large corporates and mid-market enterprises.

The business is focused on supporting clients in the healthcare, chemicals, consumer, technology and industrials segments, among others.

Vohra, a chartered accountant, joined Citi in 2000, and was formerly the country head of Global Subsidiaries Group in Citi’s Banking Capital Markets and Advisory business.

Earlier this month, domestic private lender Axis Bank, completed the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business and the consumer business of its non-banking arm, Citicorp (India) Ltd, for Rs 11,603 crore.