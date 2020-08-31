Covid-19 clouds IBC resolution, applicants seek payment schedule relaxation

The Covid-19 pandemic is prompting successful resolution applicants to seek relaxation in the payment schedule.

Resolution applicants of at least two corporate debtors from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) first list of non-performing assets (NPAs) – Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and Amtek Auto – asked for flexibility in the payment schedule.

In June, Deccan Value Investors (DVI), which won Amtek Auto, filed an application with the Supreme Court asking for an extension of time to discuss terms with the committee of creditors (CoC) and assess the impact of Covid-19. The application, was, however, dismissed by the apex court. DVI, subsequently, filed for rectification of order.

Prior to that, DVI had also requested a discussion with lenders and the resolution professional (RP) about the impact of Covid-19 and measures that would be required to make the plan viable.

JSW Steel, too, had asked lenders for flexibility in payment schedule for its Rs 19,700 crore bid for BPSL sometime in June on account of Covid-19. They were supposed to pay in March. But lenders rejected the demand. The corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) for both cases have been running for more than three years now.

However, as it turns out, BPSL and Amtek are not the only cases to ask for relief.

Rajiv Chandak, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “We are observing multiple situations where buyers are seeking relaxation in the payment schedule. In fact, in some situations, bidders are getting cold feet and are even looking to get out of the winning bid, as future revenue and earnings projections, basis which offer was made, are no more valid.”

Not just that, a lender said, the worry is that many applicants are asking for a reduction in bid amount.

“As far as the extension in payment schedule is concerned, NCLT is not hearing cases frequently, so automatically the time is getting extended,” the lender said.

End-April, resolution applicant for Digjam, Finquest Financial Solution, filed an affidavit before NCLT Ahmedabad, for revision/ modification/relaxation in resolution plan in respect of timeframe for payment to financial creditors/operational creditors and other stakeholders, due to financial difficulties arising out of the current pandemic situation and consequent

The NCLT found, there was no material change to the plan except in the timeline and allowed it. But such concessions are likely to be given on a case-by-case basis, as there is no provision in IBC to renegotiate payment schedule given that it is a time-bound procedure.

Veena Sivaramakrishnan, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, pointed out, where contracts and binding commitments in a resolution plan are frustrated on account of impossibility/force majeure event, the only option that a resolution applicant has is to go back to the drawing board.

“While this may work commercially, it would not provide any relief to the resolution applicants under the existing framework of the Code. The objective of resolution under the Code is to ensure that there is revival and stability and that honouring commitments are key components in this regard,” she added.

Suharsh Sinha, Partner, AZB & Partners, explained, in any M&A (mergers and acquisitions) deal, a force majeure clause is typically negotiated to deal with uncertainty between signing and closing.

“But under IBC, the CoC generally does not agree to a bidder including a force majeure clause. In any event, once NCLT approves the plan, there is no scope for renegotiation and it’s binding on all parties. The applicant will then have to go to the tribunal for relief but will need to count on support from the CoC,” he said.

Incidentally, in the Amtek plan, DVI sought and gained the agreement of creditors to include certain critical commercial protections at the outset. But that would make it one of the few IBC cases to have done so. But that may be more of a one-off case.

According to Kumar Saurabh Singh, Partner, Khaitan & Co, Covid-19 is an unprecedented situation and for borrowers who had to pay after March, there is material change in the legal and regulatory regime.

“If in the case of credit default, borrowers can be given time, then courts could certainly consider applying the same principle in IBC cases,” he said.

In the Digjam case, NCLT Ahmedabad, in its order, in fact, said, in view of the relaxation so granted by the as Development and Regulatory Policies, the claim of the resolution applicant in respect of the concession/relaxation in the timeline for payment to its financial creditors/operational creditors/other stakeholders, if any, is genuine and bonafide, therefore, the resolution applicant deserves relaxation/concession.