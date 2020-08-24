Covid-19 impact: Union Bank estimates 6-7% of loans may be restructured

Public sector lender of India estimates six-seven per cent of its loans (over Rs 36,000 crore) may go for restructuring under Reserve Bank of India’s scheme for borrowers adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

RajKiran Rai G, managing director and chief executive, of India said the bank had done internal exercise. These are rough estimates (6-7 per cent) and could change based on parameters that Kamath committee will firm up. The clear picture would emerge after close of September 2020 quarter.

The restructuring would be done for three buckets – corporate, MSMEs and Retail segment. Only standard advances including dues upto 30 days will be eligible for restructuring under RBI’s scheme. Union gross advances stood at Rs 6,50,127 crore at end of June 2020. This covers loan ‘portfolio of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, both of which merged with Union Bank, from April 1, 2020.

According to India Ratings (Ind-Ra), in India may restructure loans worth Rs 8.4 trillion, or about 7.7 per cent of total credit as of March 2020, to manage the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



These loans include corporate accounts, where Rs 6.3 trillion of credit may be recast, and non-corporate accounts (Rs 2.1 trillion), such as retail, agriculture and MSME. The amount to be recast could be higher if restructuring in the non-corporate segment exceeds 1.9 per cent of the bank credit, Ind-Ra said.

has formed a five-member expert panel headed by K V Kamth, former ICICI Bank chairman, which will make recommendations on the required financial parameters to be factored in the resolution plans. It would indicate sector specific benchmark ranges for such parameters. It would also vet Kamath resolution plans for aggregate exposure above Rs 1,500 crore.



Rai said in corporate segment very few large accounts are likely to come up for recast. Most of case-flow will come from medium size segment (Rs 100-Rs 1,000 crore loan exposure per client). The MSMEs accounts will be taken up under existing scheme by

As for retail segment, about 7-8 of retail loan book may need a reworking. The board of directors has already approved policy for retail debt recast. Bank expects maximum work on it to be done in September-October, Rai said.

The economic fallout on account of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to significant financial stress for a number of borrowers across the board. The resultant stress can potentially impact the long-term viability of a large number of firms. The viability may come under pressure despite having a good track record under the existing promoters, due to debt burden becoming disproportionate, relative to their cash flow generation abilities. Such wide spread impact could impair the entire recovery process, posing significant financial stability risks, according to