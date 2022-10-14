Cracking the whip on co-op banks: A look at RBI actions in 2022 so far

Cleaning up and improving governance of co-operative has been high on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) agenda. Besides regulatory changes to the working of board and management, it cracked the whip through penalty and cancellation of banking licences.

In August 2022, the cancelled the banking licence of Rupee Cooperative Bank, which has been challenged in the Bombay High Court. The HC will take up the case for hearing on October 17. Here is a look at the actions on co-op in 2022 so far.