Home loans dearer, moderate impact on residential sale from RBI rate hike
Currency movements not guiding factors for monetary policy: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that currency movements are not the guiding factors for monetary policy decisions

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Shaktikanta Das | RBI monetary policy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that currency movements are not the guiding factors for monetary policy decisions.

He said currency management is the domain of RBI and that it will deploy all the appropriate measures on the same.

The Monetary Policy Committee, which decided to go for a rate hike of 0.50 per cent earlier in the day, takes into account domestic factors on inflation and growth while formulating its rates strategy, Das told reporters during the customary post-policy press conference.

He said the primacy is given to inflation while the aspect of growth is also looked into.

On liquidity, Das said there should not be any worries about tightness and that the system wide funds availability was more than Rs 5 lakh crore.

Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said rupee trade proposals have been received from four to five countries and many banks. He did not provide further details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 14:54 IST

