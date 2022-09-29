JUST IN
Business Standard

Industry gears up to meet tokenisation deadline, teething problems expected

industry insiders say, the success rate of token-based transactions is higher, but inadequate testing of certain use-cases may result in some transactions not going through

Reserve Bank of India | Cards | Tokenisation

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Credit card
Tokenisation is a backend process of replacing credit/ debit/ prepaid card details with a unique set of characters or a 'token'.

With a day left before the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tokenisation norms kick in, the system is relatively ready for the transition. There are still some chinks in its armour and teething troubles are expected.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 20:32 IST

