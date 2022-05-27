Customer trusts the physical bank branch, says Bandhan Bank MD & CEO

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer of Bandhan Bank, outlines the road map for diversifying the loan portfolio away from micro loans in an interview with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts: Asset quality of the bank has improved substantially in the fourth quarter.

Collection efficiencies are over 95 per cent for March. Does that give you confidence that the worst is over and the current financial year will be a normal year? When I go to the ground level, I see customers have started their business. When they are running the business, automatically their ...