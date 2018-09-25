JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

In 6 months, 41% of NBFC debt papers due for refinancing: Credit Suisse
Business Standard

Cutting CRR among options for RBI to improve liquidity: Finmin official

RBI could also consider buying more bonds from the open market and open a special window for mutual funds to inject liquidity, the official told reporters, declining to be identified as the discussion

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

cash, demonetisation, note ban, rupees
Representative image

Cutting banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the amount of funds they set aside with the central bank, are among options that the central bank could look at to improve liquidity in the system, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could also consider buying more bonds from the open market and open a special window for mutual funds to inject liquidity, the official told reporters, declining to be identified as the discussions are not public.

Presently, the CRR is at 4 percent of banks' total deposits.

After the comments, the 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 1 basis point to 8.12 percent from before the news.

 

 
First Published: Tue, September 25 2018. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements